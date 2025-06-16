Technical glitch disrupts Bengaluru Metro Purple Line; normal operations resume

BENGALURU: A technical snag on the Bengaluru Metro Purple Line led to service delays and inconvenience for commuters on Monday morning. The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) confirmed the disruption, assuring that the issue has since been resolved and normal operations have resumed.
In an official statement, BMRCL said, “A technical glitch caused a delay of approximately three minutes on the Purple Line this morning. The issue has been successfully resolved, and train services have resumed normal operations. The inconvenience caused to passengers is regretted. Our teams are working diligently to ensure smooth and efficient services for commuters.”
However, passengers reported significantly longer delays. Social media posts highlighted wait times of over 20 minutes and crowding at several metro stations.
Gowrav Shenoy, in an X post, said, “Bengaluru Metro Purple Line delayed by around 25 mins! Not sure what happened... Used to board at 9:03 and reach by 9:45. Today the same train stopped at many stations for 5 minutes and reached at around 10:10.”
Another commuter, Surya DS, added, “Significant delay in the Purple Line due to a technical glitch. Metro stations are heavily crowded. Please plan your travel accordingly.”
The Green Line remained unaffected, with services operating as scheduled.
BMRCL has assured the public that technical teams are actively monitoring the system to prevent future disruptions.