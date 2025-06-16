Technical glitch disrupts Bengaluru Metro Purple Line; normal operations resume

BENGALURU: A technical snag on the Bengaluru Metro Purple Line led to service delays and inconvenience for commuters on Monday morning. The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) confirmed the disruption, assuring that the issue has since been resolved and normal operations have resumed.

In an official statement, BMRCL said, “A technical glitch caused a delay of approximately three minutes on the Purple Line this morning. The issue has been successfully resolved, and train services have resumed normal operations. The inconvenience caused to passengers is regretted. Our teams are working diligently to ensure smooth and efficient services for commuters.”