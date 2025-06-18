Aisle of Ambition

In the leafy heart of Lavelle Road, a new kind of gourmet experience has quietly taken root. Foodstories, the thoughtfully curated food retail and café concept by sisters Avni and Ashni Biyani has launched its third India outpost – following its forays in New Delhi and Hyderabad. More than just a store, this 12,000 sq. ft. space is a sensory and cultural immersion into the world of mindful indulgence, conscious consumption, and ingredient-led storytelling.

Stocking over 8,000 premium food products, with a seasonally rotating café menu and experiential corners peppered throughout the space, Foodstories aims to spark both discovery and delight. Anchored around a century-old Gulmohar tree, the Bengaluru store blurs the line between hospitality and retail.

“It was born out of our shared passion for food and a desire to offer discerning consumers an unparalleled gourmet experience,” shares Avni, adding, “Between 2020 and 2022, we saw a dramatic shift in how people approached food. More home cooking, deeper curiosity, and an appetite for quality ingredients.

We felt the need for a space that celebrated this change – not just through products but through community.” And choosing Bengaluru was a natural decision. “The food landscape here is incredibly evolved, diners are well-travelled, experimental, and value provenance. There’s a clear understanding of craft and quality – values that lie at the heart of our brand,” she says. One of the standout elements is The Garden Café – a 70-seater oasis conceptualised by prominent interior designer Vinita Chaitanya. “It’s an ode to colonial-era Bengaluru and the timeless calm of Cubbon Park,” says Avni. “We retained the old Gulmohar tree and built the café around it. The terrazzo flooring, cane and bamboo furniture – all crafted by local artisans – speak to the city’s aesthetic. It’s a tranquil, park-like space, right in the heart of the city.”