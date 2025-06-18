Aisle of Ambition

In the leafy heart of Lavelle Road, a new kind of gourmet experience has quietly taken root. Foodstories, the thoughtfully curated food retail and café concept by sisters Avni and Ashni Biyani has launched its third India outpost – following its forays in New Delhi and Hyderabad. More than just a store, this 12,000 sq. ft. space is a sensory and cultural immersion into the world of mindful indulgence, conscious consumption, and ingredient-led storytelling.
Stocking over 8,000 premium food products, with a seasonally rotating café menu and experiential corners peppered throughout the space, Foodstories aims to spark both discovery and delight. Anchored around a century-old Gulmohar tree, the Bengaluru store blurs the line between hospitality and retail.
“It was born out of our shared passion for food and a desire to offer discerning consumers an unparalleled gourmet experience,” shares Avni, adding, “Between 2020 and 2022, we saw a dramatic shift in how people approached food. More home cooking, deeper curiosity, and an appetite for quality ingredients.
We felt the need for a space that celebrated this change – not just through products but through community.” And choosing Bengaluru was a natural decision. “The food landscape here is incredibly evolved, diners are well-travelled, experimental, and value provenance. There’s a clear understanding of craft and quality – values that lie at the heart of our brand,” she says. One of the standout elements is The Garden Café – a 70-seater oasis conceptualised by prominent interior designer Vinita Chaitanya. “It’s an ode to colonial-era Bengaluru and the timeless calm of Cubbon Park,” says Avni. “We retained the old Gulmohar tree and built the café around it. The terrazzo flooring, cane and bamboo furniture – all crafted by local artisans – speak to the city’s aesthetic. It’s a tranquil, park-like space, right in the heart of the city.”
But it’s not just the ambience that tells a story – the food does too. “Our menu is led by ingredients and changes with the seasons. We source from within our own store – from the sourdough and microgreens to the olive oil and artisanal cheeses. It’s a true shelf-to-plate journey,” explains Avni.
Ashni, who leads product innovation and consumer insight, further elaborates: “Mindful indulgence is central to our offering. We’re not here to prescribe, but to inform – where was this grown? What’s in it? How do I use it? If we can empower consumers to make better food choices, we’ve done our job.” That philosophy is evident across the board – from the curated pantry staples to limited edition products exclusive to the Bengaluru outlet. One such offering is the Croissant Tissue Bread, a unique hybrid that combines the decadent texture of croissants with the soft, airy bite of bread. “It’s a global idea made accessible and contextualised for the Indian palate,” Ashni notes.
Equally intriguing is the sisters’ seasonal mango programme. “We travelled across farms in Maharashtra and South India to study the soil, harvesting cycles, and taste profiles. We didn’t just want to sell mangoes – we wanted to offer a mango experience,” says Ashni. Whether it’s
Alphonso from Ratnagiri or Banganapallis from Andhra Pradesh, each carbide-free variety is presented with detailed storytelling and exquisite packaging.
Ashni explains, “Whether it’s the café, our Kitchen Studio events, or the tasting stations across the store, every touchpoint is designed to offer a nuanced, immersive experience – we hope our passion for food shines through.” She adds, “We’re also focused on digital convenience, building a seamless omnichannel presence that combines the joy of in-store discovery with the ease of same-day delivery through our website and WhatsApp.” And the journey is only beginning. “We plan to expand into 5–6 key cities over the next few years. Gurgaon and Mumbai are already on the radar. But more than location, we’re looking for communities that resonate with our ethos,” she says.
Ultimately, the store is not about food as a commodity, but as culture, emotion, and narrative. “Retail today is no longer just transactional – it’s experiential, emotional, and sensorial, we’re not just selling ingredients – we’re nurturing curiosity, connection, and joy,” Ashni reflects.