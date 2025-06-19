40 new enforcement vehicles to check transport violations in Karnataka

BENGALURU: There are 3.37 crore vehicles registered in Karnataka, till May-end. To monitor the increasing number of vehicles, to carry out regular inspections, promote road safety, and prevent accidents, 40 enforcement vehicles have been procured for the transport department, said Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy.

Addressing the media after flagging off the new vehicles here on Wednesday, Reddy said these enforcement vehicles will go on rounds, inspect vehicles on the road and slap fines for safety violations.

He said that from 2023 till date, 123 motor vehicle inspectors have been recruited by the transport department, and that with the new vehicles, they will intensify enforcement.

“During the vehicle inspections, these inspectors will be checking multiple factors, including vehicle condition, functioning tail lamp, retro reflective tapes and rear marking plate.

Fines will be slapped on vehicle owners based on the violations,” the minister said, adding that the transport department carries out road safety awareness programmes regularly, educating the masses about safe road use and preventing accidents.

Officials said that a total of 4,01,595 cases were registered during 2024-25, and a total of Rs 197.50 crore was collected as fine for various offences.