Human skeleton found in Bengaluru apartment

BENGALURU: Panic gripped the residents of an apartment complex in New Mico Layout, Begur, after workers cleaning percolation pits found a human skull and bones on Sunday. The skeletal remains were found in pits located next to the parking lot at MN Credence Flora Apartments, in Begur police station limits.

According to police, while cleaning percolation pits in the apartment complex, workers found the skeleton and alerted the residents’ welfare association president Sakariya John, who had hired them for the job after the pits stopped functioning properly. Police were informed, and the remains sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for further analysis.

Police registered an Unnatural Death Report and said further action will be taken after receiving the FSL report. A police officer said the skeleton may be several years old, but the exact details will be known after forensic tests. According to John’s complaint, the pits had become unusable and the RWA had taken up the cleaning process. There are 16 percolation pits on the property.