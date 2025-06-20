‘Circular Railway DPR around Bengaluru to be ready by August’

BENGALURU: The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the 288-km Circular Railway Project around Bengaluru will be completed and submitted to the Railway Board by August 2025, stated Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru Division, South Western Railway (SWR), Ashutosh Kumar Singh, on Thursday.

Singh said the DPR is part of a larger push to expand rail infrastructure. The project is designed to decongest urban traffic through a seven-leg rail network circling the city. Final Location Survey has already been sanctioned, and DPR preparation is under way.

Addressing the delays in the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP), the SWR officials clarified that while the project is managed by K-RIDE, the Railway division has provided all requested land for Corridors 2 and 4 of the total 4 corridors. “For Corridor 1, the process is still on. Once it’s finalised, we will hand it over,” an official said.

Meanwhile, the KSR Railway Station is set to receive two additional platforms, to the existing 10 platforms, at an estimated cost of Rs 222 crore. The expansion will involve the demolition of a portion of the MG Railway Colony, and a fourth entrance to the station is also planned.

Other major infrastructure upgrades include the redevelopment of the Bengaluru Cantonment Station at a cost of Rs 484.58 crore, and the ongoing quadrupling of the 38-km Bengaluru Cantonment-Whitefield section.