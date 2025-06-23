Riding on eggshells: Half-helmet menace on in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Despite being banned in multiple cities, half helmets or “shorties” continue to be widely used by motor vehicle riders in Karnataka, violating both safety and legal standards. Even after measures were taken to solve the problem, half helmets have become a common choice for motorists.
“In Kochi, if I go out wearing this cap-like half helmet, I’ am sure I would be fined,” said Adarsh, a commuter new to the city.
“Though half helmets are not specifically ‘banned’ in Karnataka, they’re definitely not safe for commuters. We have conducted many initiatives and awareness programmes. The camera can’t distinguish between half helmets and fully covered helmets, so people usually get away with it,” shared DCP Traffic South Shivaprakash Devaraju.
“Half helmets violate ISI standards due to their low quality and the exposure of the chin and face. The traffic police are supposed to take action against them, but they have other responsibilities too which doesn’t give them time to check every individual,” explains Sreehari M N, a traffic expert.
“There is no protection you get from such helmets. The side jaws aren’t protected, therefore, in case of an accident, the impact can be severe,” says Dr Anand N Chavan, consultant–orthopaedics at Fortis Hospital. “There are so many cases here with head injuries due to such mishaps. We were able to save the patients those who wear the protective gear,” he said.
“If you wear these 100-rupee helmets, it means your head is only worth of that. Two of my friends lost their teeth because of this. There’s a reason why we’re told to wear riding gears,” said Ashwini MS, a bike enthusiast.
Cop dies of head injuries in hit-and-run case
Dharwad: Yet another accident on the Hubballi-Dharwad bypass road claimed the life of a cop late Saturday night. The victim has been identified as Assistant Inspector of Police (ASI) Yellappa Kumbar (52), who was returning home in Dharwad from Hubballi on his bike when the accident happened. Kumbar was knocked down by an unidentified speeding vehicle near Itigatti.
Police have registered a case of hit-and-run accident. Police said ASI Kumbar, who was working at the Hubballi rural police station, died of head injuries. Navalgund MLA NH Konaraddi was travelling on the same route when the accident occurred.
He got down from his vehicle and called an ambulance, but the victim could not be saved. Road users have alleged that sudden diversions on the bypass road are causing accidents. They have demanded CCTVs along the road and stressed on the need to monitor speeding vehicles.
Motorist argues with cop over fine, leaves without paying, arrested
Bengaluru: The Jnanabharathi police on Sunday arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly obstructing a traffic police officer from discharging his duty. The accused, identified as Naveen Gowda, had fled following an argument with the traffic police officer, who had stopped him for riding without a helmet, near Ullal Main Road on Saturday.
Around 2.10 pm on Saturday, Jnanabharathi traffic PSI Kumar C and his team were conducting routine checks on Ullal Main Road. When Gowda was stopped for not wearing a helmet, Kumar asked him to pay a fine.
However, Gowda allegedly raised his voice and argued with the officer, saying, “You can collect fine, but cannot book a case.” He also claimed that he was the local JDS president, before riding away without paying the fine. On Sunday, the PSI filed a complaint under Section 132 (assaulting or using criminal force against a public servant to deter them from their duty) of the BNS.