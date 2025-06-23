Riding on eggshells: Half-helmet menace on in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Despite being banned in multiple cities, half helmets or “shorties” continue to be widely used by motor vehicle riders in Karnataka, violating both safety and legal standards. Even after measures were taken to solve the problem, half helmets have become a common choice for motorists.

“In Kochi, if I go out wearing this cap-like half helmet, I’ am sure I would be fined,” said Adarsh, a commuter new to the city.

“Though half helmets are not specifically ‘banned’ in Karnataka, they’re definitely not safe for commuters. We have conducted many initiatives and awareness programmes. The camera can’t distinguish between half helmets and fully covered helmets, so people usually get away with it,” shared DCP Traffic South Shivaprakash Devaraju.

“Half helmets violate ISI standards due to their low quality and the exposure of the chin and face. The traffic police are supposed to take action against them, but they have other responsibilities too which doesn’t give them time to check every individual,” explains Sreehari M N, a traffic expert.

“There is no protection you get from such helmets. The side jaws aren’t protected, therefore, in case of an accident, the impact can be severe,” says Dr Anand N Chavan, consultant–orthopaedics at Fortis Hospital. “There are so many cases here with head injuries due to such mishaps. We were able to save the patients those who wear the protective gear,” he said.

“If you wear these 100-rupee helmets, it means your head is only worth of that. Two of my friends lost their teeth because of this. There’s a reason why we’re told to wear riding gears,” said Ashwini MS, a bike enthusiast.