E-attendance to be rolled out in government-aided schools in Karnataka

BENGALURU: To track regular absentees and improve transparency, the state government has ordered the implementation of a mobile-based facial recognition attendance system across all government and aided schools starting this (2025-26) academic year.

As per the order dated June 21, the AI-driven attendance system will help generate real-time and accurate attendance records of over 52 lakh students across 52,686 schools — 46,460 government and 6,226 aided institutions.

The initiative is part of the ‘Nirantara’ programme, announced by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in his 16th State Budget, to digitise attendance through facial recognition.

To support this, the government has developed a dedicated mobile application integrated with the Students Achievement Tracking System (SATS). The application will use an Advanced Vector-Based Facial Recognition Engine, converting a student’s facial image into a unique encrypted ID that cannot be reverse-engineered ensuring privacy and data security.

The Karnataka State Data Centre at Vikasa Soudha will host the software and project data. Officials said the system will not only help in keeping track of absenteeism but also provide reliable data for the implementation of various schemes such as midday meals, egg distribution, and supply of shoes and socks.

A pilot run of the system in Uttara Kannada district last year showed positive results, prompting the Department of School Education and Literacy to expand the initiative statewide.