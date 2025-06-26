BBMP chief cracks down on roadside littering

BENGALURU: Pacer Yamaha showroom in Hebbal was slapped with a fine of Rs 5,000 for dumping waste in public spaces. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao, who was inspecting Hebbal flyover work, found that the showroom had discarded waste along the roadside, and directed BBMP marshals to impose the fine.

Rao issued strict instructions to officials to take immediate action against roadside littering in the city. He instructed them to ensure vigilant monitoring and impose fines on violators.

Inspecting the pedestrian walkway near Baptist Hospital, he emphasized that the path must be constructed in such a way that it ensures unhindered movement for pedestrians. He also instructed officials to repair damaged portions without delay.

He took note of a known garbage dumping site (black spot) on 4th Main Road near Amruth Sagar Hotel in Hebbal, and told officials to get the area cleared immediately. Officials from Bangalore Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) promptly deployed an auto tipper and cleared the waste.

To enhance urban cleanliness, BSWML has set up a complaint centre and a dedicated WhatsApp number – 9448197197 – has been provided for citizens to register complaints by sending a message along with a photo. Once received, officials concerned will resolve the issue and provide feedback within a specified timeframe.