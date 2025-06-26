Final chance for UGCET students for verifications

BENGALURU: Candidates who have applied for professional courses under UGCET will be given a final opportunity to correct any discrepancies in their verification slips between July 2 and July 4, the KEA said on Wednesday.

KEA Executive Director H Prasanna said the verification slips have been uploaded on the KEA website, and candidates who find errors in their claimed categories such as reservation, category, rural quota, or linguistic minority quota can make necessary corrections during the three-day window. A slot booking link for this process will be made available on the website on June 26, he added.

Candidates must visit the KEA office in person to make corrections and must pre-book their slot before coming. Those who have not yet completed document verification at the college level can also visit the KEA office during this period to complete the process. “This is the final opportunity for candidates to rectify any claim-related issues. No corrections will be allowed after July 4,” he said.