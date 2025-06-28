60,000-seater multi-purpose stadium to come up in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A new multi-purpose stadium will be constructed in Bengaluru with a seating capacity of 60,000 for which the government has already identified around 50 acres of land, announced Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

The announcement comes three weeks after the stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4 during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) victory celebrations, which claimed 11 lives.

Speaking at the 516th birth anniversary celebration of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda organised by the Department Kannada and Culture Department, Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Development Authority here on Friday, Shivakumar said that three places have been identified for the project by former MP DK Suresh and the project may require up to 50 acres of land.

“The preparations for the project is in full swing,” he added.

Shivakumar, who also holds the portfolio of Bengaluru Development, said, “Developing Bengaluru is not easy as its population has been increasing. We have launched a 40-km tunnel road, planned a network of flyovers spanning 118-km, and lined up Rs 1 lakh crore worth projects in the next three to four years.”

Noting that the government is stressing on creating a clean Bengaluru, the DCM said, “We’re determined to dismantle the garbage mafia. Waste generated in Bengaluru should be handled within Bengaluru without burdening other districts.”

Before the event, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah laid the foundation stone for the Kempegowda Bhavan at Sumanahalli Circle. He assured that the building will be constructed at the earliest and that he himself will inaugurate it upon completion.

Spatikapuri Mahasamsthana Mutt head Nanjavadhuta Swamiji, also present at the event, urged the government to include Kempegowda’s contributions in school curriculums and proposed that a major university be named after him to educate future generations about the city’s visionary founder.