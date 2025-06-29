Caste census: BBMP officer abused in HSR Layout

BENGALURU: The Zonal Commissioner of Bommanahalli Zone, BBMP, along with her team from the Revenue Department, was abused and threatened by a resident of a multi-storeyed residential complex in HSR Layout, 6th Sector, when they had gone to conduct a caste census.

The incident occurred between 1.15 pm and 1.45 pm on Monday. The Zonal Commissioner has filed a criminal case against the woman for assault or use of criminal force to deter public servants from discharging their duties.

Due to the commotion, other residents refused to open their doors. The officers had to summon the flat owners to convince their tenants to provide details for the caste census. The HSR Layout police have registered a case regarding the incident.

A complaint has been registered against one K Pavithra residing in Flat No. 402 of the apartment located on 9th Main in HSR Layout, 6th Sector, by the Zonal Commissioner on Wednesday.

“The woman was very aggressive and abusive. We did not want to file a police complaint initially, but the woman was not apologetic. She claimed to be from Mysuru. As soon as she opened the door, she started raising her voice. If she was not interested, she could have simply said she did not want to share any information and closed the door.

But instead, she continued abusing us. Because of this one incident, we could not collect information from others. There are around 10 flats in the complex. With no other option left, we had to report the matter to the police to ensure it wouldn’t be repeated,” said an officer who was part of the team.

“The complaint was filed on Wednesday. The case is still under investigation. No arrests have been made. We have issued a notice to the accused,” said an officer.

A case of assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from the discharge of duty (BNS 132), and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace (BNS 352), has been registered against the accused.