Thousands turn up for mega e-khata mela, 677 get documents on the spot

BENGALURU: During the e-khata Mela and door-to-door e-khata distribution programme organised by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the revenue department in Byatarayanapura on Sunday, over 4,000 tokens were distributed and 1,679 applications were processed, of which 677 applicants received their final e-Khatas on the spot.

With more citizens still awaiting service, the mela will continue on Monday (June 30).

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar stressed the government’s commitment to clean governance. “No citizen should have to pay a bribe to obtain their property records. This government has come to your doorstep to protect your property,” he said. Highlighting the importance of digitisation, he stated that property records across BBMP limits are being scanned and corrected. “Just like Aadhaar gives a unique identity to individuals, we will assign a unique identifier to every property,” he added.

Shivakumar also announced that the e-khata campaign will run throughout July, covering all BBMP wards. “Get your e-khata and protect your property from fraud. Officers and workers will assist you,” he told people.

As thousands turned up at the mega e-khata mela, many citizens faced difficulties due to long queues, delays in processing and some not bringing the required documents. Several applicants had to return without completing the registration as they were unaware of the specific papers needed for the e-Khata process.

A property owner complained about the time taken for the registration. “It has almost been an hour now and I am still waiting because they said that there is some problem with the server,” he said.