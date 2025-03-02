Five masked men flee with ATM vault

BENGALURU: A gang of five unidentified masked miscreants escaped with an ATM vault using a gas cutter in the wee hours of Saturday near Devanahalli Cross.

The accused had come in a Andhra Pradesh registered black SUV and used black spray to cover the CCTVs. The exact money that was inside the vault is yet to be ascertained, even though it reportedly contained more than Rs 10 lakhs. The ATM kiosk belonged to an Indian multinational public sector bank of the Sulibele branch. The Sulibele police registered a case.

The incident happened in the wee hours of Saturday between 3.05 and 3.30 am. The gang used bed sheets to cover their face. On hearing commotion, the neighbours came near the kiosk, however the accused had escaped. The police were informed around 3.30 am.

The police obtained the CCTV footage from the bank staff. In the video, one of the accused can be seen entering the kiosk around 3.09 am by lifting the shutter. Reportedly there was no security guard at the time of the incident.

The accused then used black spray on five CCTVs inside the kiosk. Footage of another CCTV of an adjacent building showed the accused placing the vault inside the SUV and fleeing. The registration number of the SUV is also visible in this footage. The police are not ruling out the possibility of the accused having used a stolen vehicle. The police suspect that the accused are part of a professional gang and more than two teams have been formed to arrest them.