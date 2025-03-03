Coffee house owners in the city opine on the recent price hike

One steam-filled cup of filter coffee in the morning, a quick coffee break amidst work pressure to recharge, and a cold coffee to beat the afternoon heat – for many Bengalureans, this is what a typical day looks like. For them, this isn’t a mere habit, but a ritual that gets them through the marathon of life. But recently, global challenges, particularly in major coffee-growing nations like Brazil and Vietnam, have left Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association (BBHA) to decide on a hike on coffee prices by 10-15 per cent, leaving Bengaluru’s coffee enthusiasts and coffee houses on edge.

Why the hike?

Brazil’s coffee production is a major determinant of the prices. In Hatti Kappi’s owner, US Mahendar’s words, “In the last three years, we have seen a steep increase. As far as Indian coffee is concerned, we grow around four lakh tonne of coffee; still, we have to follow the price lens which Brazil defines.” Mahendar, who is involved in both retail and farming, looks at this situation from multiple angles. “As a grower, it’s good news but we have a diverse crowd – those who come in rickshaws as well as those who come in luxury cars, and we cater to all.”