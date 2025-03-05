Big-ticket projects yet to see light in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The countdown for the Karnataka state budget has begun and there are high expectations in it for Bengaluru which continues to face multiple problems -- pothole-ridden roads, broken footpaths and drains, flooding and traffic congestion.

In the previous budget, the government had laid stress on white-topping the city roads which was to address the issue of potholes, drains and footpaths. Last year, the government took up white-topping projects costing Rs 1,700 crore. According to engineers from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) Road Infrastructure department, nearly 30 per cent of arterial and sub-arterial roads in the city have been taken up for white-topping, and by this year-end, work on all 117 roads will be completed.

Among the 117 roads, 45 roads are being white-topped by BBMP and 72 roads are being done by the government’s Road Infrastructure department.

The government announced completion of its Rs 5,500-crore worth Cauvery Stage-V network to supply 775MLD water to 110 villages merged into the BBMP in 2008, which was realised on October 16 last year. Nearly 22,000 new Cauvery water connections were given by Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) after commissioning. However, thousands of households in the 110 villages are yet to apply for water connections.

The ambitious Tunnel Road project by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, which was announced in the 2024 budget, is yet to take off due to lack of funds, a majority of which will go towards land acquisition.

The North-South network from Hebbal to BTM Silk Board and East-West stretch from KR Puram to Mysuru Road, costs around Rs 45,000 crore, and the government had asked financial institutions to bid to fund BBMP to take up the project. Recently, the DCM met Union Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman to seek funds for the Tunnel Road project.