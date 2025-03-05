Bird flu advice: Cook your meat, eggs properly

BENGALURU: Following bird flu (H5N1) cases in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra as well as in Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka, Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha has advised the public not to panic.

The DC held a meeting with officials on Tuesday to take stock of the situation and instructed them to take all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of bird flu.

“If any suspicious, abnormal, or sudden deaths of birds or chickens are found, inform the nearest veterinary department,” he told officials.

If residents in villages around a 10-km radius of the place where bird flu was detected are affected with cold or cough, fever, headache, muscle pain, sore throat and other symptoms, they should immediately get treatment at the nearest government hospital.

Chicken and eggs can be consumed after cooking them properly, he said, adding that the health department has already been instructed to organise awareness programmes about bird flu in the gram panchayat areas.

Tips for self-care