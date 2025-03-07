Bengaluru to get three more police divisions, cyber crime unit strengthened

For more effective policing in Bengaluru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced in his 16th budget that the number of police divisions in the city will be increased from eight to 11.

Currently, Bengaluru has North, South, Central, East, West, South East, North East, and Whitefield divisions. With the addition of three more divisions, the number of police stations will increase, and three additional IPS officers will be posted as Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs).

To combat the rising number of cyber crimes reported daily, the cyber crime division will be strengthened with a grant of Rs 5 crore. Additionally, seven new police station buildings will be completed, while construction work has begun for 12 more police stations, one sub-division office, two circle offices, and one police outpost building at a cost of Rs 30 crore.

Four more bomb detection and disposal squads will be established in Bellary, Davanagere, Mysuru, and Bengaluru Central Zones this year. To ensure the fitness and well-being of police personnel, the government has increased the amount allocated for individual annual health check-ups from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500. The food allowance for policemen and personnel on bandobast duty has also been raised from Rs 200 to Rs 300.

The Chief Minister also announced that the state is now Naxal-free, and as a result, the Anti-Naxal Force will be disbanded. A special package of Rs 10 crore has been allocated to improve basic facilities in previously Naxal-affected areas.

Two Indian Reserve Battalions will be established at Kudugurki near Nandi Hills and in KGF, with a grant of ₹80 crore provided for the initiative. Under the ‘Police Gruha-2025’ scheme, residential quarters worth Rs 300 crore will be constructed this year for police personnel.

Additionally, the ex-gratia amount for the families of home guards and civil defence volunteers who die while on duty or during training has been increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.