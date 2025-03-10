Over 20,000 runners participate in Karnataka State Police Run 2025

BENGALURU: Over 20,000 runners in Bengaluru and more than 1 lakh across Karnataka participated in the second edition of the Karnataka State Police Run 2025 on Sunday morning. The event was flagged off by Home Minister G Parameshwara and MLC and Political Secretary to the Chief Minister and President BFI Asia K Govindaraju.

The event was also attended by DG & IGP Alok Mohan, Director General of Police (CID) MA Saleem, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda, and other senior officers.

The Karnataka Police, in collaboration with the State Bank of India (SBI), Bengaluru Unit, organised the event under the banner ‘Namma Police, Namma Hemme’ (Our Police, Our Pride) to promote fitness, raise awareness about cybercrime and to make Karnataka a drug-free state. The race was held across all district headquarters in Karnataka.

In Bengaluru, races started and ended at Vidhana Soudha, passing through the scenic Cubbon Park. According to a press release, Bengaluru witnessed 20,000 runners, while more than 10,000 participated in Mysuru, followed by Hubballi-Dharwad. A total cash prize of Rs 17,20,000 was awarded in different categories.