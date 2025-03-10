Your no-fuss food can trigger a mental health crisis: Report

BENGALURU: The increasing consumption of ultra-processed foods (UPF)-- like chips, carbonated drinks and frozen meat products is emerging as a significant factor in the decline of mental health among young Indians. According to the Mental State of the World 2025 report by Sapien Labs, individuals who regularly consume UPFs are three times more likely to experience psychological distress.

The report highlights a worrying trend — each younger generation is experiencing poorer mental health than the one before, with India mirroring this global decline. The study, which analysed data on psychological well-being, found that ultra-processed food, which constitutes a growing portion of daily diets, is linked to depression, reduced emotional and cognitive control, and overall mental distress. In some demographics, UPF consumption could be responsible for up to 30% of mental health issues.

However, food habits are only part of the crisis. The report points to multiple interconnected factors driving the decline in mental health, including increasing social isolation, early smartphone exposure, and environmental toxins. Younger generations report weaker family bonds, fewer close friendships, and rising parental neglect, all of which contribute to loneliness and anxiety. The growing dependence on smartphones, particularly from childhood, has been associated with sleep disruptions and cyberbullying - factors that further impact emotional well-being, as per the findings.