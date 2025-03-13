Bengaluru: Help educate out-of-school kids, rights forum tells government

BENGALURU: A recent survey by the BBMP revealed that 6,936 children in Bengaluru are out of school. The survey, which covered more than 1.08 lakh children, found that nearly 6.4% were not enrolled in any school.

In the light of the findings, Child rights organisations, including the Child Rights Trust (CRT) and Karnataka Child Rights Observatory (KCRO), have written to School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa, urging immediate action to ensure that these children receive their right to education.

The letter pointed out that despite the Right to Education (RTE) Act, which guarantees free and compulsory education for children aged 6 to 14, thousands of children in the state capital remain outside the school system. The group has demanded formation of a coordinated task force with the Education Department, Labour Department, Women and Child Development Department, Social Welfare Department, and the police to ensure a comprehensive action plan.