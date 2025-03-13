Bengaluru: Help educate out-of-school kids, rights forum tells government

BENGALURU: A recent survey by the BBMP revealed that 6,936 children in Bengaluru are out of school. The survey, which covered more than 1.08 lakh children, found that nearly 6.4% were not enrolled in any school.
In the light of the findings, Child rights organisations, including the Child Rights Trust (CRT) and Karnataka Child Rights Observatory (KCRO), have written to School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa, urging immediate action to ensure that these children receive their right to education.
The letter pointed out that despite the Right to Education (RTE) Act, which guarantees free and compulsory education for children aged 6 to 14, thousands of children in the state capital remain outside the school system. The group has demanded formation of a coordinated task force with the Education Department, Labour Department, Women and Child Development Department, Social Welfare Department, and the police to ensure a comprehensive action plan.
The organisations raised concerns on why these children have not been brought back to school despite existing policies. They questioned whether the attendance authorities were failing in their responsibilities and if there had been any efforts to track these children. The letter also pointed out the possibility that many of these children could be from migrant families, involved in child labour, or even victims of early marriage, making it even more urgent for authorities to intervene.
The child rights body emphasised the need to conduct a detailed study to understand the exact reasons why these children have dropped out of school and seek expert advice to address these challenges.
The organisations have sought a response from the government on how it plans to tackle this issue and have urged the state government to act without delay and ensure that every child in Bengaluru gets access to education.