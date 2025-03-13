Don’t Stop Me Now!

A 14-year-old boy, Ananthapadmanabhan Mohan, also known by his nickname, Ananthu, recently made history by taking the stage at The Voice Kids’ 13th season, wowing the audience with a rendition of

Beggin, a song recently popularised by Italian rock band Måneskin, as a tribute to his affection for the genre. Through this feat, Mohan, who lives in Germany but whose father is a former Bengalurean, became the first Indian singer-drummer to appear on the show.

The Voice Kids is a well-known music reality shows in Germany, attracting talented children from around the world, including many from other European countries. Getting onto the show is no easy feat–contestants must go through multiple screening and audition rounds before they even reach the blind auditions. Ananthu’s desire to showcase his talent led him to apply for the show which has now become the peak of his musical trajectory. “It was a big highlight for me during the auditions when I started to sing and two of the judges had already pressed their buzzers within the first few seconds. I will remember that forever,” he shares.

His initiation into the world of music was through Indian Carnatic music at the age of five, after which, he gradually developed an interest towards Western music which he continues to pursue through his band, The Golden Beats. “My parents were always telling me to make a band and I was always shy regarding that. But, last year, I finally established it! We now go to international schools to perform where people come from multiple places. We’re all the same age and we prioritise rock music,” he says.

When asked about his musical influences, he responds, “I have always admired the band Queen and Freddie Mercury is my idol because of his wonderful stage presence. As for drums, I really like the funky style of Chad Smith from Red Hot Chili Peppers. I really look up to him when it comes to drumming.”