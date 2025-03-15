Bengaluru doctor booked for assaulting elderly in-laws; video goes viral

BENGALURU: A complaint was registered against a doctor working in a well-known government hospital for allegedly assaulting her aged parents-in-law. The complaint has been filed by her 79-year-old father-in-law. The Annapoorneshwari Nagar police registered a case.

The complaint has been filed against Dr Priyadarshini N by her father-in-law J Narasimhaiah, 79. The doctor is accused of assaulting the complainant and his wife at their residence in the RHCS Layout Annapoorneshwari Layout. The incident happened between 8.30 pm and 9 pm on Monday and the complaint was filed in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Narasimhaiah’s son Naveen Kumar, a dentist and Priyadarshani, who works in a government hospital in the city, got married in 2007 and the couple has children. Due to an alleged strained relationship between the two, they reportedly decided to seek divorce. Their divorce case is being heard at a family court.

Kumar is staying with his aged parents in the RHCS Layout, while Priyadarshini is staying with her children. Around 8.30 pm on March 10, the doctor allegedly went to her in-laws’ house, accompanied by another woman, and abused them.