Bengaluru doctor booked for assaulting elderly in-laws; video goes viral

BENGALURU: A complaint was registered against a doctor working in a well-known government hospital for allegedly assaulting her aged parents-in-law. The complaint has been filed by her 79-year-old father-in-law. The Annapoorneshwari Nagar police registered a case.
The complaint has been filed against Dr Priyadarshini N by her father-in-law J Narasimhaiah, 79. The doctor is accused of assaulting the complainant and his wife at their residence in the RHCS Layout Annapoorneshwari Layout. The incident happened between 8.30 pm and 9 pm on Monday and the complaint was filed in the wee hours of Tuesday.
Narasimhaiah’s son Naveen Kumar, a dentist and Priyadarshani, who works in a government hospital in the city, got married in 2007 and the couple has children. Due to an alleged strained relationship between the two, they reportedly decided to seek divorce. Their divorce case is being heard at a family court.
Kumar is staying with his aged parents in the RHCS Layout, while Priyadarshini is staying with her children. Around 8.30 pm on March 10, the doctor allegedly went to her in-laws’ house, accompanied by another woman, and abused them.
A video of the doctor assaulting the aged couple has gone viral. In the video, the doctor is seen shouting at her husband’s aged parents and arguing with them. She is also seen pulling the mangalsutra of the mother-in-law, and another woman kicking the father-in-law.
Children can be heard crying during the commotion. When the complainant tried to intervene, the doctor allegedly hit him on the head and back.
Narasimhaiah is reportedly suffering from heart-related ailments and his wife is also suffering from a serious ailment. Additional Commissioner of Police (West) Vikash Kumar Vikash said that a police complaint has been registered against doctor Priyadarshini for attacking her elderly parents-in-law. A notice has been issued to her to appear for questioning.
A case of causing hurt (BNS 115(2)), wrongful restraint (BNS 126(2)), criminal intimidation (BNS 351(2)) and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace (BNS 352) has been registered against the doctor. Further investigations are on.