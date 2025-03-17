Collect pending property taxes for FY 2024-25: BBMP

BENGALURU: All the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) zonal officials have been instructed to take steps to collect the property taxes for 2024-2025 in their respective zones.

They have been asked to visit the properties in their zones with dues and work towards collecting them. Of the target of Rs 5,210 crore, the civic body has been able to collect Rs 4,604 crore, reaching 88.36 per cent of the set target.

With just two weeks left for the financial year to end, the officials have been asked to take steps to collect Rs 606 crore and meet the revenue target. BBMP Special Commissioner Munish Moudgil has instructed the zonal officers to pay more attention to collect pending property tax dues in the city, directing them to visit the companies and commercial properties which have more property tax dues and to take necessary steps in collecting them, to reach the target set by the BBMP by the end of the month.

Among the eight BBMP zones, Yelahanka zone topped with 99.97 per cent property tax collection. The property tax collection for Yelahanka is Rs 445.24 crore of which Rs 445.15 crore has been collected. Bommanahalli zone is in the bottom of the list with a property tax collection of Rs 468.48 crore of the target of Rs 585.11 crore, achieving a target of 80.06 per cent, as per the data till March 14 accessed from BBMP.

Among the eight zones, Mahadevapura has the highest target of Rs 1,309.04 crore of which it has reached Rs 1,223.30 crore, reaching 93.45 per cent of its set target.

BBMP officials maintained that they have undertook a slew of measures to recover the pending property tax dues, which include the One-Time Settlement Scheme and recovering taxes from long-pending tax defaulters by auctioning their properties. They expressed confidence of setting a new benchmark in property tax collection by aiming to cross Rs 5,000 cr this year.