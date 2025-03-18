Revival of a Rhythm

In a world where music is confined to commercial tunes and digital beats, city-based musician Siddharth Venkat is on a refreshing mission to bring back an almost-forgotten musical instrument into the limelight – asalato. Of West African origin, the dried gourd percussion instrument is also known as cas cas or kashaka, and hails from countries, including Ghana, Senegal and the Ivory Coast.

Once completely invested in his rock band in college, Venkat has always held music dear. For the past couple of years, he has been committed to the revival of asalato and giving it the right amount of limelight. “The last five years, I have spent reviving this simple, glorious instrument. Although from West Africa, it is a very basic, intuitive musical tool,” says Venkat, adding, “It is not just about the music or rhythms, but also the beautiful, introspective and therapeutic spaces in the mind that it can take you.”