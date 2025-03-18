Third year in a row, Bengaluru's KIA voted best airport for arrivals

BENGALURU: The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has been awarded the esteemed ACI ASQ Award for `Best Airport at Arrivals Globally’ in 2024. This is the third consecutive year it has bagged the award with passengers involved in the selection process.

An official release from airport operator, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), said that ACI World’s globally recognised Airport Service Quality (ASQ) programme gives this award, which is determined through direct passenger feedback.

“This programme evaluates airports worldwide across several key attributes, including comfort, cleanliness, service quality, and convenience,” it said.

Passengers have consistently appreciated the airport for its efficient arrival procedures, including streamlined immigration and customs checks, high-speed Wi-Fi, fast baggage delivery, and an overall seamless process that ensures a smooth and hassle-free arrival experience, it added.

The ongoing positive feedback regarding the overall cleanliness of the airport has significantly contributed to enhancing the arrival experience, offering passengers enhanced comfort and convenience, the release said.