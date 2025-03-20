Springing in with sweet traditions

Though large-scale Nowruz events are rare in the city, places like Fia’s Lounge by Fia, a Persian expat, host gatherings where attendees relish Persian dishes, exchange meals, and share their stories with the warmth of the festival. “Nowruz is our biggest event, but we also host Persian falafel nights, Persian grazing tables, and more” Fia explains. The restaurant has become a gathering spot for both Persian and non-Persian guests, with a first-come, first-served reservation system implemented for this year’s Nowruz.

Meanwhile, SodaBottleOpenerWala, a restaurant is hosting a Nowruz special menu until March 29. “The restaurant offers a menu rich in both Parsi and Persian dishes, including the famous Parsi bhonu, featuring traditional foods like prawn patio, chicken farcha, and mutton dhansak. This authentic food selection brings a taste of home to Persian expats,” says Sunil Khanna, brand head of the restaurant, adding, “We aim to create an immersive celebration that welcomes everyone to partake in the spirit of Nowruz via interactive dining experiences and storytelling about Parsi traditions, extending the celebration beyond our tables.”

Deeply rooted in traditions, one of the most significant customs of Nowruz is setting up the Haft-Seen table, which includes seven symbolic items beginning with the Persian letter ‘s’. “The Haft-Seen table includes items such as apples (seeb), garlic (seer), and herbs. These items symbolise different blessings like fertility, health, and wealth,” Freeman notes, adding, “Other items placed on the table include coloured eggs, mirrors, goldfish, herbs like wheat grown a week before, and holy books or poetry collections. We put all these on the table because we believe the guardian of souls brings the spirits of our departed loved ones back home on Nowruz day.”