Springing in with sweet traditions

For over three millenia, the Persian new year, Nowruz (meaning new day) has been a tradition marking the beginning of spring, embodying the spirit of renewal and hope across regions including Iran, Central Asia, and many parts of the Middle East. Every year, on March 20 or 21, the bustling corners of Bengaluru have resonated with the spirit of Nowruz, as the members of the Persian community come together to celebrate new beginnings.
Partner and chef of The Café at Saanchi, Kyoumars Freeman, a Persian immigrant, explains, “Nowruz is not just a new year celebration; it is a moment signifying the exact point when the sun moves from Pisces to Aries, marking the spring equinox.” This year, Nowruz falls on Friday, March 21, and Persian expats in Bengaluru are embracing it with a heart full of joy. “Nowruz is the beginning of spring. It symbolises renewal, rebirth, and a new beginning. We start with deep home cleaning, which represents clearing out the old and welcoming freshness into our lives,” shares Bita Afsharinia, a Persian resident who has been in India for 12 years, including six in Bengaluru.
Though large-scale Nowruz events are rare in the city, places like Fia’s Lounge by Fia, a Persian expat, host gatherings where attendees relish Persian dishes, exchange meals, and share their stories with the warmth of the festival. “Nowruz is our biggest event, but we also host Persian falafel nights, Persian grazing tables, and more” Fia explains. The restaurant has become a gathering spot for both Persian and non-Persian guests, with a first-come, first-served reservation system implemented for this year’s Nowruz.
Meanwhile, SodaBottleOpenerWala, a restaurant is hosting a Nowruz special menu until March 29. “The restaurant offers a menu rich in both Parsi and Persian dishes, including the famous Parsi bhonu, featuring traditional foods like prawn patio, chicken farcha, and mutton dhansak. This authentic food selection brings a taste of home to Persian expats,” says Sunil Khanna, brand head of the restaurant, adding, “We aim to create an immersive celebration that welcomes everyone to partake in the spirit of Nowruz via interactive dining experiences and storytelling about Parsi traditions, extending the celebration beyond our tables.”
Deeply rooted in traditions, one of the most significant customs of Nowruz is setting up the Haft-Seen table, which includes seven symbolic items beginning with the Persian letter ‘s’. “The Haft-Seen table includes items such as apples (seeb), garlic (seer), and herbs. These items symbolise different blessings like fertility, health, and wealth,” Freeman notes, adding, “Other items placed on the table include coloured eggs, mirrors, goldfish, herbs like wheat grown a week before, and holy books or poetry collections. We put all these on the table because we believe the guardian of souls brings the spirits of our departed loved ones back home on Nowruz day.”
Another notable tradition is Chaharshanbe Suri, which is celebrated on the last Tuesday evening before Nowruz every year. “It is similar to Diwali; we light fires, jump over them, and celebrate. The word ‘chaharshanbe’ means Wednesday, and ‘suri’ means feast, we celebrate it on Tuesday evening and do lunch the next day, on Wednesday,” Freeman explains. Despite being far from her homeland, and missing the Nowruz traditions, Afsharinia finds home, as she gears up to celebrate it with her professor and colleagues. “I’ll prepare and bring some food to my office. If I can make a cake, I will make a cake and will ask everyone to gather and we will celebrate that way,” Afsharinia shares.
As the spirit of Nowruz embraces the city, it proves the cultural diversity here that brings people together. “I miss celebrating Nowruz with my family and my sister Sanaz Afsharinia, her birthday is on March 21 and we usually celebrate it along with New Year, but I am lucky to have people here who help me keep the tradition alive. My professor ensures I don’t feel alone during this time,” says Afsharinia.