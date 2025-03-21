Union Cabinet nod for Karnataka's Satellite Town Ring Road project soon

BENGALURU: The long-pending Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) project is likely to get approval from the Union Cabinet soon. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has assured Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy that the project would soon receive cabinet approval and be sanctioned.

The former Karnataka chief minister met Gadkari at his Parliament office in New Delhi to discuss the project in detail. During the meet, Gadkari informed Kumaraswamy that the project has already been approved by the Public-Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPPAC).

During the meeting, Kumaraswamy also handed over a letter written by former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda to Gadkari, emphasising the importance of the project aimed at easing Bengaluru’s growing traffic congestion.

The STRR project aims to provide connectivity to eight key industrial towns surrounding Bengaluru. The 4 to 6-lane expressway will connect Dabaspet, Doddaballapura, Devanahalli, Sulibele, Hoskote, Anekal, Kanakapura, Ramanagara, and Magadi, covering Bengaluru and its surrounding satellite towns. Additionally, it will integrate with the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway, providing connectivity to Hosur in Tamil Nadu.