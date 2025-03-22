L&T wants to pull out of Bengaluru suburban rail project?

BENGALURU: The much-delayed Rs 15,767-crore Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project (BSRP), may face further delays.

Lack of available land has forced Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T) to urge the BSRP’s nodal agency for implementing the project, Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (K-RIDE), to be relieved of its contractual obligations of developing Corridor-2, which is planned between Baiyappanahalli and Chikkabanavara.

The 27-month contract period awarded for L&T to complete the job expired three months ago. The company has demanded a compensation of Rs 500 crore for the loss it has incurred due to delays in handover of land to develop BSRP’s Corridor-2. This has forced works to come to a standstill a fortnight ago, sources have confirmed.

Corridor-2 — known as Mallige Corridor — which runs to 25.01 km, and the 46.24 km Corridor-4 (Heelalige-Yelahanka-Rajanakunte line) — Kanaka corridor — have both been contracted to L&T. These are part of the total 148.17-km BSRP. The tendering process has not begun for the other two corridors Corridor-1 from KSR Bengaluru City to Airport and Corridor 3 from Kengeri to Whitefield.

Corridor-2 requires 91.5 acres of land, of which 28.56 acres is private land, while Corridor-4 requires 160.56 acres of which 40.29 acres is private land. L&T sources told TNIE, “The non-handover of land and non-shifting of utilities is a big problem we are facing. Wherever we have got the land, we have completed the works. Even on Corridor-4 we have completed bridges near Heelalige.”

‘Private land should be handed over to K-RIDE for works to proceed’

Other sources from the company said at least five top engineers working for L&T who were associated with the BSRP, had resigned and moved elsewhere. The lack of any significant progress in the project due to lack of land availability was damaging the reputation of L & T and their careers too.”