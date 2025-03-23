Now, AI to help prevent impersonation during exams

BENGALURU: In a first-of-its-kind attempt, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) successfully deployed a mobile-based AI authentication system during a recruitment exam on Saturday to eliminate the possibility of fake candidates appearing for tests.

The technology, developed by KEA’s engineering team, was tested during a four-day recruitment exam for vacant positions, including computer operators, in the Legislative Council. When candidates entered the exam hall, their photographs were captured via a mobile app and instantly verified against the images submitted during the application process. The system, connected in real-time to KEA’s servers, immediately confirmed the authenticity of the candidates.

KEA Executive Director H Prasanna stated that the system effectively prevented impersonation and ensured only genuine candidates could enter the exam hall. On Saturday alone, 74 candidates appeared for the morning session and 267 in the afternoon. Following the system’s success, KEA now plans to extend it to other exams.

For the first time, KEA also uploaded OMR answer sheets on its website immediately after the exam. This move aims to enhance transparency, allowing candidates and the public to access the sheets, leaving no room for malpractice or doubts, Prasanna added.