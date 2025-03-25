National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), Vasanth Nagar, is hosting Sanhita: A New Beginning, their ongoing art exhibition of the Air India art collection. The exhibition features over 180 artworks and sculptures; it celebrates the rich legacy of Air India, showcasing masterpieces by both Indian and international artists.

“This exhibition is a follow-up to the handover of the Air India collection to NGMA in 2022 and 2023. Now, with the collection fully integrated, this is the first major exhibition showcasing these works,” says Priyanka Mary Francis, the director of NGMA.

Many of these works were exhibited as masterpieces from well-known artists, both Indian as well as international, who gifted the works themselves. Recounting the significance of the artworks, Francis shares, “During the inauguration, art historian Yamini Telkar mentioned that many artists including MF Hussain and Salvador Dali, who were struggling to find funds to travel to different foreign locations for exhibitions, offered to give artworks from their collection to travel to those particular locations. So that is how some of these collections have come into Air India’s possession.”

When asked about what visitors can expect, Francis shares, “Dali’s famous Ashtray is under display; other than that, Anjali Ramayanan’s works on wooden frames and window frames, MF Hussain’s Horses, and many works of prominent artists like PP Shakti Burman, Manu Parekh, Jitish Kallat, and SG Vasudev, who is from Bengaluru.”