Bengaluru

Locked-up Memories

On the fifth anniversary of the first nationwide Covid-19 lockdown. CE presents a flashback
Cremation of Covid-19 victims on multiple pyre sites | File pics : vinod kumar t, Nagaraja gadekal, Pandarinath B, Shriram B N
Cremation of Covid-19 victims on multiple pyre sites | File pics : vinod kumar t, Nagaraja gadekal, Pandarinath B, Shriram B N Vinod Kumar T
Express Features
Updated on
2 min read

Pause for a moment. Close your eyes, and rewind to 2020. It was on March 25, five years ago, that the nationwide lockdown announced by PM Narendra Modi the evening before, started to be in effect. It was a harrowing time when a microscopic entity brought humankind’s relentless pursuit of progress to an abrupt halt.

What began as a cluster of mysterious fever cases in Wuhan, China, soon spiralled into a devastating global crisis. Today, people jest about having a survival story to tell future generations, yet beneath the humour lies the weight of collective loss, resilience, and reckoning.

Five years have passed in a jiffy, right? And we find ourselves slipping back into familiar patterns. Should we? If the pandemic taught us anything, it was the fragility of life, the power of community, and the need to pause, reflect, and cherish the ordinary moments we once took for granted. Let us not forget.

Mourners break down after not being allowed near the remains of their loved ones
Mourners break down after not being allowed near the remains of their loved ones Vinod Kumar T
A potential patient being tested for Covid-19 at a public health facility
A potential patient being tested for Covid-19 at a public health facility Vinod Kumar T
Kids feeding dogs during lockdown, BVK Iyengar Road
Kids feeding dogs during lockdown, BVK Iyengar RoadNagaraja Gadekal
Students of Maharani Lakshmi Ammanni College sit for an exam wearing PPE kits
Students of Maharani Lakshmi Ammanni College sit for an exam wearing PPE kitsVinod Kumar T

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com