Locked-up Memories

Pause for a moment. Close your eyes, and rewind to 2020. It was on March 25, five years ago, that the nationwide lockdown announced by PM Narendra Modi the evening before, started to be in effect. It was a harrowing time when a microscopic entity brought humankind’s relentless pursuit of progress to an abrupt halt.

What began as a cluster of mysterious fever cases in Wuhan, China, soon spiralled into a devastating global crisis. Today, people jest about having a survival story to tell future generations, yet beneath the humour lies the weight of collective loss, resilience, and reckoning.

Five years have passed in a jiffy, right? And we find ourselves slipping back into familiar patterns. Should we? If the pandemic taught us anything, it was the fragility of life, the power of community, and the need to pause, reflect, and cherish the ordinary moments we once took for granted. Let us not forget.