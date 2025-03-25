Tuberculosis: Treatment gaps among genders a worry

BENGALURU: Tuberculosis (TB) continues to be a major health concern in Karnataka, with nearly 80,000 cases reported in the state in 2024. According to the state health department, adolescents account for 4,989 cases, while non-adolescents make up 74,379 cases.

Adolescent females outnumber males, but the trend reverses in adults, where men are nearly twice as affected as women. Bengaluru city has the highest TB burden with 11,897 cases, followed by Raichur (4,364) and Kalaburagi (4,342). Among adolescents, Bengaluru city has 1,012 cases and Kalaburagi 374 cases.

World Tuberculosis Day is observed on March 24 every year.

Speaking to TNIE, District Health Officers (DHOs) posted across various districts highlighted a gap between how a man and a woman receives the care. The officials mentioned that while TB affects both men and women, social stigma and economic barriers often delay care for female patients, leading to worse outcomes.

The DHOs also mentioned that they have been witnessing cases where females were abandoned by their families or prevented from marrying due to fears of infertility.