Look Like a Wow

Festive sweets melt on the tongue as the fragrance of delicacies drifts from the kitchen. Laughter echoes, while snapshots and family pictures are captured; then of course, the excitement of flaunting your festive outfit.

Subtle and classy

According to Vasundhara Chopra, the head of styling at Stylebuddy, comfort and elegance define fashion this year. “Lightweight and breathable fabrics like cotton blends, linen, georgette, and organza will reign supreme,” she says, emphasising the importance of staying cool in the summer heat. Pooja Kavade, a fashion influencer, adds, “Farshi suits and bell bottoms with high neck kurtis are trending right now. Along with this, sleeveless corset blouses that go down to the waist with a fishtail cut lehenga are trendy, easy to wear, and not heavy or bulky when made in lightweight fabrics.”

For those who want to go for the classic saree but still be on trend, image consultant Sonia Pardesi suggests the same lightweight materials while advocating for statement blouses. “A lot of pre-tailored sarees styled as gowns are doing the rounds along with women opting for cholis with a drape-style long skirt and a dupatta around the shoulders. A lot of women are also doing the traditional silk saree with a contemporary twist like a high neck blouse, an off-shoulder cut; or even a classic Benarasi saree in a bright colour with a halter neck blouse is a perfect amalgamation of traditional and modern,” she says.