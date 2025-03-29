Look Like a Wow

Festive sweets melt on the tongue as the fragrance of delicacies drifts from the kitchen. Laughter echoes, while snapshots and family pictures are captured; then of course, the excitement of flaunting your festive outfit.
Subtle and classy
According to Vasundhara Chopra, the head of styling at Stylebuddy, comfort and elegance define fashion this year. “Lightweight and breathable fabrics like cotton blends, linen, georgette, and organza will reign supreme,” she says, emphasising the importance of staying cool in the summer heat. Pooja Kavade, a fashion influencer, adds, “Farshi suits and bell bottoms with high neck kurtis are trending right now. Along with this, sleeveless corset blouses that go down to the waist with a fishtail cut lehenga are trendy, easy to wear, and not heavy or bulky when made in lightweight fabrics.”
For those who want to go for the classic saree but still be on trend, image consultant Sonia Pardesi suggests the same lightweight materials while advocating for statement blouses. “A lot of pre-tailored sarees styled as gowns are doing the rounds along with women opting for cholis with a drape-style long skirt and a dupatta around the shoulders. A lot of women are also doing the traditional silk saree with a contemporary twist like a high neck blouse, an off-shoulder cut; or even a classic Benarasi saree in a bright colour with a halter neck blouse is a perfect amalgamation of traditional and modern,” she says.
Filmy inspiration
With the popularity of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi, the glamorous looks sported by the actors have made their way into festive fashion with the popularity of shararas and ghararas.
For those looking to embrace this vintage aesthetic, stylist Divya Keyath suggests styling lehengas with kurtas, sharara suits, anarkalis, and kaftan dresses. “Velvet and silk dhoti pants in deep, rich, hues paired with polki, kundan, and meenakari gold jewellery with pearls creates the perfect blend of tradition and royalty,” she adds.
Sparkling with modesty
For those prioritising modesty and style at the same time, plain dupattas have been replaced with trendy counterparts – “Sheer overlays, capes, and lightweight jackets are in,” says Chopra, noting that, simultaneously, statement dupattas are making a comeback. “Even with simpler outfits, an intricate dupatta can instantly elevate the entire look,” concludes Chopra, noting the evolving use of mirror work, now seen in delicate embellishments on kurta yokes, pants’ hems, and dupattas.
A ‘hand’ful of glimmer
For an effortlessly regal look, Afsheen Shajahan, a city-based stylist, suggests adding traditional hand accessories that are trendy right now. “Accessorise with polki and kundan jewellery to exude timeless elegance. Hath phools are making a major comeback as they blend with both traditional and modern fits when styled correctly. Instead of wearing traditional hand chains on one hand, wear it on both hands to make a graceful and bold statement,” she says. “Chand bali earrings, maang tikas, jhoomars, chokers, and nath nose rings adding grandiosity to any look,” says Keyath with influencer Navya Akka George adding, “I always go for grand festive outfits. With maang tikkas and big earrings. I love old ethnic styling which, at the end of the day, I will always choose.”
Eye-conic look
Subtle, ‘no-makeup’ makeup looks have been the go to summer look for most people. Prthika Kumaran, creative director of Cocomiiiu makeup studio, suggests an easy way to add a pop of colour for a festive version of this look, saying, “Coloured eyeliners mostly in lavender, purple, and metallic blue, are trendy with people prefering it to glitter which would fall all over the face with sweat. This, with a bright lip goes perfectly with traditional looks.”
Men’s fashion tips by fashion designer Bassam Osman
Pastel and Earthy Tones: While traditional Ugadi colours are vibrant, explore muted tones like pastel pinks, sage greens, mustard yellows, and terracotta that are equally festive.
Layering with Statement Pieces: Layer a simple kurta with contemporary outerwear, like a long, embroidered jacket or a stylish shawl.