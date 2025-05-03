Bommanahalli godown blast: Two succumb to burns

BENGALURU: Two victims out of 12 people, who were injured in a major fire accident at a bed manufacturing godown at Bommanahalli on Sunday afternoon, succumbed to burn wounds.

The deceased are Guru Prasad, 30, a native of Tamil Nadu, and Sharana Basappa, 30, from Raichur. Prasad, who was working in a private bank, was residing in a paying guest accommodation in Bommanahalli and he succumbed on Monday. Basappa, a construction labourer, succumbed to injuries on Thursday.

The fire broke out around 2.30 pm on Sunday. Victims who were staying in the neighbourhood, fearing that the fire might spread to their houses started dousing it. Reportedly due to a cylinder explosion inside the godown, the fire spread fast injuring those who were fighting it. The Bommanahalli police who have registered a case against the godown owner Wasim, 35, have arrested him.

33-year-old Vijay Kumar, a resident of NGR Layout, who was also dousing the fire, has filed a complaint in this regard. “I am still undergoing treatment in Victoria Hospital. I am out of danger. On the day of the incident, I was going with my friend Tausif Ahmed to a salon and saw the fire,” Kumar said.

All 12 people including the the deceased were trying to douse the fire. Two fire tenders were pressed into service. All the injured are undergoing treatment in Victoria and other hospitals.