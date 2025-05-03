Rain exposes BBMP’s apathy as parts of Bengaluru flood again

BENGALURU: Heavy rain that lashed Bengaluru on Thursday has once again exposed BBMP’s apathy in clearing silt from drains, addressing encroachments on water bodies, and the lack of preparedness. Fayazabad and Krishnanagar areas of the Yelachenahalli BBMP ward in Bengaluru South were flooded following the rain. A mere 17.8-mm of rainfall within an hour was enough to turn roads into rivers.
Gulab Pasha, a social activist, said, “The matter was brought to BBMP’s attention last year. Around 1.5 acres of a small pond have been encroached upon. A major stormwater drain along which BWSSB’s sewage and drinking water pipelines run for nearly 400 meters frequently gets clogged, leading to flood-like situations.”
BBMP officials, however, blamed the residents for the flooding. They said the improper solid waste disposal by the public, dumping garbage into drains in upstream areas in particular, was a key reason. They also pointed to the narrowing of the drain near Umar Masjid in Kanakanagar, which worsens the situation downstream.
Srilakshmi, Executive Engineer, Stormwater Drains Department, BBMP, said, “At one point, the drain narrows to just 1.5 feet. Last year, a 40-foot-wide road was developed, and parallel drains were connected to reduce flooding during rains. For now, the only solution is weekly desilting until the end of the monsoon season.”
Another BBMP official said they had been working in the ward for the past year and had not received any formal complaints regarding the encroachment. “If a small pond exists, we will explore reclaiming it and using the area for flood mitigation,” the official said.
However, the residents remain dissatisfied with BBMP’s response.“They collect taxes, therefore, it is their responsibility to fix the issue and find a long-term solution. This area falls near Kanakapura Road and is part of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s home constituency. If he truly cares, this issue can be resolved quickly,” said a woman activist from the area.