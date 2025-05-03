Rain exposes BBMP’s apathy as parts of Bengaluru flood again

BENGALURU: Heavy rain that lashed Bengaluru on Thursday has once again exposed BBMP’s apathy in clearing silt from drains, addressing encroachments on water bodies, and the lack of preparedness. Fayazabad and Krishnanagar areas of the Yelachenahalli BBMP ward in Bengaluru South were flooded following the rain. A mere 17.8-mm of rainfall within an hour was enough to turn roads into rivers.

Gulab Pasha, a social activist, said, “The matter was brought to BBMP’s attention last year. Around 1.5 acres of a small pond have been encroached upon. A major stormwater drain along which BWSSB’s sewage and drinking water pipelines run for nearly 400 meters frequently gets clogged, leading to flood-like situations.”

BBMP officials, however, blamed the residents for the flooding. They said the improper solid waste disposal by the public, dumping garbage into drains in upstream areas in particular, was a key reason. They also pointed to the narrowing of the drain near Umar Masjid in Kanakanagar, which worsens the situation downstream.