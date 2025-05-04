Beware of Pahalgam ‘push bombing’, warn Bengaluru cyber police

BENGALURU: Bengaluru police have warned of a new cyber threat involving malware that abuses ‘multi-factor authentication’ (MFA) systems, hidden inside images and videos shared in the name of Pahalgam attack.

The malware is disguised as content such as emotional posts urging users to “set this as your DP” or “watch this tourist’s final message”. Once downloaded, it triggers a tactic known as ‘MFA fatigue’, where repeated login prompts are sent to the victim’s device in the hope that they will accidentally approve one, unknowingly granting attackers access to data.

Cyber police said the technique — also called “push bombing” — has been used in corporate breaches before, but this is the first time it’s being deployed widely using emotionally charged content. MFA typically works by asking for an extra verification step — such as a one-time password sent via SMS or an approval prompt on the user’s device — after the correct password is entered. But attackers have found a way to manipulate this system.

Once a user downloads the malware-infected file, it begins sending repeated login approval requests and relies on the victim to unknowingly press “approve,” thinking it’s a routine notification. This effectively bypasses the security that MFA was supposed to provide.

Cyber police told TNIE that in these cases, the attackers already have access to users’ passwords, likely leaked from older data breaches and hence they aim to get past the second step — multi factor authentication — by pushing users into approving access themselves.