Experts lambast BBMP split plan, call for polls soon

BENGALURU: As the state government contemplates splitting the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) into smaller corporations, citizen groups and urban experts have suggested that elections to the BBMP Council should be conducted first, followed by drafting a vision document by citizens outlining their aspirations for the city.

Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot recently gave his assent to the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2024, which allows BBMP to be split into a maximum of seven smaller corporations. Sources in the BBMP revealed that the Congress-led state government is inclined to split the BBMP into three corporations.

Citizen activist and Bengaluru Praja Vedike founder, N S Mukunda, said, “When H D Kumaraswamy was Chief Minister, he pushed for an elevated corridor. Now, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar is aiming to bring a tunnel road to Bengaluru, despite public opposition.

The government now wants to slice the city into three corporations. Why can’t the people of Bengaluru decide what they want for their city, how it should be governed and how many corporations are needed to manage it?” He said half of the city’s problems stem from projects imposed on it.

Criticising the current form of proposed Greater Bengaluru Authority, he said it does not decentralise powers. “Every government wants to retain control and is unwilling to devolve powers,” he said.