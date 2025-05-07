BBMP’s property tax collection drive begins on high note

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) revenue department, which has set a target to collect Rs 6,000 cr-plus property tax for the current financial year, has made a good beginning.

A total of Rs 1,417 cr was collected between April 1 and April 30 and with the extension of 5% rebate until May 31, the municipality hopes to make good progress in tax collection.

As per the revenue officials, East and Mahadevapura zones topped the tax collection chart.

“Rs 285.24 crore was collected from East Zone and Rs 272.44 cr from Mahadevapura Zone, which has the IT belt, and had registered highest property tax collection in 2024-25. With the 5 per cent rebate on property tax and extension of the benefit to May 31, we hope to the triple the collection,” said a senior official from the revenue department.

According to BBMP, out of 22 lakh properties in Bengaluru city, eight lakh owners have paid the taxes so far. BBMP will also conduct jathas and special drives for tax collection and encourage people to pay taxes.

“We would also be taking strong steps like sealing of properties with long pending dues, attaching their bank details if the property is commercial to recover tax dues and interests,” said the official.

A message also has been flashed to all Assistant Revenue Officers, Revenue Officers and Revenue Inspectors to ensure the notices are issued and followed up against long pending defaulters for the year 2025-26 and collect the taxes with interest.

“There are over one lakh such defaulters and we will have to take serious steps against them in coming days,” said a senior official from BBMP head office.

BRIGHT START