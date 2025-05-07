Eye on the road: BMTC staff get free eye screening

BENGALURU: Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy inaugurated a free eye check-up camp for BMTC drivers and conductors in the city on Tuesday.

Such camps will henceforth be organised in phases across the BMTC central office, 50 depots and four workshops, assisted by medical teams. After the free screening, spectacles will be given to those in need.

The camp was held as part of the Saarige Asha Kirana Yojane initiated by the transport department in collaboration with the department of biotechnology, Government of India, and C-CAMP (Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms).

The minister also distributed group insurance cheques worth Rs 10 lakh each on the occasion. Under the group insurance scheme, an insurance amount of Rs 50 lakh is payable in case of death due to an accident (including duty-related or personal accidents) and Rs 10 lakh in case of natural or other causes of death.

From February 19, 2024, to April 2025, 118 employees passed away. Among them, 107 employees died due to natural or other causes. Of these, 73 deceased employees’ nominees have been paid Rs 10 lakh each under the corporation’s group insurance scheme, amounting to Rs 7.30 crore, the bus corporation said.