The Interconnected World of Humans and Animals

When Arion Press celebrated its 50th anniversary, it chose to create a special edition of the timeless classic, Aesop’s Fables. In the world created by Aesop, a former Greek slave, animals become mirrors of human virtues and flaws, each story imparting a moral lesson that exudes simple, profound wisdom. Humankind’s bond with animals spans millennia. Dogs, cats, and horses have long been cherished companions. Modern-day pets include reptiles like snakes and lizards which are low-maintenance yet fascinating, offering unique lessons on growth and patience – particularly valuable for young minds.

“How we interact with animals has preoccupied philosophers, poets, and naturalists for ages,” writes Susan Orlean in her book On Animals. This sentiment is echoed in countless works, one such being The Elephant Whisperer by Lawrence Anthony, co-written with Graham Spence. Anthony recounts his extraordinary efforts to protect a herd of African elephants – a tale that is both a conservationist’s triumph and a parable about coexistence.

Therapy animals often symbolise this profound connection. While dogs typically come to mind, Iris Grace by Arabella Carter Johnson narrates the story of Iris Grace and her Maine Coon kitten, Thula. The kitten’s intuitive nature helped Iris, a young girl with autism, to navigate her emotions, fostering communication and creativity that blossomed into vibrant paintings.

Jane Goodall’s journey began when she was gifted a stuffed chimpanzee named Jubilee. Jubilee, still perched on her dresser, remains a symbol of her enduring mission and her book My Life with the Chimpanzees is an essential read. Anna Sewell’s Black Beauty is a classic for young readers. Narrated from the perspective of a horse, Beauty, the novel charts her life and highlights resilience amid adversity.