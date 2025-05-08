BMRCL installs self-service ticket machines at Baiyappanahalli

BENGALURU: Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has installed 10 self-service ticket machines at Baiyappanahalli Metro Station for the convenience of commuters.

Equipped with advanced features, these machines facilitate quick and contactless issuance of QR-based tickets, gradually replacing the traditional single journey tokens, according to a press release.

A ticket can be taken in less than 30 seconds. Passengers have to select their destinations by choosing from an intuitive drop-down menu or by using the integrated route map. Then, they have to confirm the number of passengers and review the fare displayed on the screen and make payment.

“Payment is seamless as passengers can use any UPI-based mobile app. Upon successful payment, a paper QR ticket is instantly generated. Commuters can use the QR ticket at entry and exit fare gates. Once the journey is completed, commuters can drop their tickets into designated waste bins at the station, promoting cleanliness and eco-friendly practices,” the release said.

BMRCL said that its focus is on leveraging technology to improve the travel experience of commuters. The introduction of self-service ticket machines is part of its efforts to make Metro travel more efficient, seamless, and aligned with modern payment conveniences.

BMRCL said that it remains committed to adopting smart, sustainable, and commuter-friendly technologies to improve urban mobility in Bengaluru.