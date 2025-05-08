DKS seeks Gadkari's support to speed up Hebbal Jn-KIA flyover corridor in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday met Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi and sought his intervention to expedite the projects that will augment Bengaluru’s infrastructure, especially the flyover corridor from Hebbal Junction to Kempegowda International Airport.

The dedicated flyover, which is approximately 35 kilometers away, is a critical infrastructure requirement in North Bengaluru, he pointed out in a memorandum submitted to Gadkari.

With rapid urbanisation and the growth of several industrial and commercial hubs around the airport, the traffic volume along this corridor has surged significantly.

In addition, Kempegowda International Airport has witnessed a sharp increase in passenger movement over the past few years, emerging as one of the busiest and fastest-growing airports in India, he explained.

The current road infrastructure though partially elevated, consists of multiple disconnected flyovers, traffic signals, and pedestrian crossings, all of which contribute to severe congestion, travel delays, and inconvenience for commuters, he said.

These issues are particularly irksome for airport-bound travelers, logistics operators, and employees commuting to and from nearby tech parks and industrial areas. A dedicated, uninterrupted flyover would significantly reduce travel time between Hebbal and the airport, decongest the main carriageway ensure smoother and faster access to the airport for both passengers and cargo, improve road safety and enhance the overall commuting experience, Shivakumar said.