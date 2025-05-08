DKS seeks Gadkari's support to speed up Hebbal Jn-KIA flyover corridor in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday met Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi and sought his intervention to expedite the projects that will augment Bengaluru’s infrastructure, especially the flyover corridor from Hebbal Junction to Kempegowda International Airport.
The dedicated flyover, which is approximately 35 kilometers away, is a critical infrastructure requirement in North Bengaluru, he pointed out in a memorandum submitted to Gadkari.
With rapid urbanisation and the growth of several industrial and commercial hubs around the airport, the traffic volume along this corridor has surged significantly.
In addition, Kempegowda International Airport has witnessed a sharp increase in passenger movement over the past few years, emerging as one of the busiest and fastest-growing airports in India, he explained.
The current road infrastructure though partially elevated, consists of multiple disconnected flyovers, traffic signals, and pedestrian crossings, all of which contribute to severe congestion, travel delays, and inconvenience for commuters, he said.
These issues are particularly irksome for airport-bound travelers, logistics operators, and employees commuting to and from nearby tech parks and industrial areas. A dedicated, uninterrupted flyover would significantly reduce travel time between Hebbal and the airport, decongest the main carriageway ensure smoother and faster access to the airport for both passengers and cargo, improve road safety and enhance the overall commuting experience, Shivakumar said.
Given the airport’s growing passenger traffic and its strategic importance as a regional economic driver, this project would greatly benefit not just North Bengaluru, but the broader region and the nation at large, he said.
The land required for the long-pending road work on National Highway 209, the 7-km stretch from Ravishankar Ashram to Kaggalipura Toll, has already been acquired, but the construction work has come to a halt due to objections raised by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), he said.
The incomplete stretch has become a major bottleneck for traffic movement, severely affecting daily commuters. Additionally, the Harohalli industrial area is witnessing significant growth, and there is rapid residential development in and around this corridor. The completion of this pending work is vital for ensuring smooth connectivity, economic development, and the safety of commuters, he explained.
He urged for the widening of National Highway 209 (NH-209) from Bengaluru to Kanakapura into a six-lane highway with service roads on both sides.
Release compensation to farmers in STRR project:
Shivakumar appealed to Gadkari to address the issue of delay in disbursing compensation to the farmers against their lands acquired for the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) project (NH-948A).
The project, aimed at decongesting Bengaluru and enhancing regional connectivity, passes through key towns including Dobbaspet, Magadi, Ramanagara, Harohalli, and Anekal. It is crucial for the infrastructure and economic growth of the region, he said.
Although the project was initiated in 2019, the prolonged delay in releasing compensation has hindered its progress and left many farmers in a state of uncertainty, he said.