Karnataka PU college forum seeks fee autonomy, parity with govt institutions

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Unaided PU College Management Boards Association (KUPMA) on Thursday submitted a petition to Primary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa, highlighting 19 pressing challenges faced by their colleges.

The petition included demands such as allowing private unaided colleges to determine their tuition fees, standardising infrastructure, intake, safety measures and exam formats across all PU colleges and permitting coaching for competitive exams as part of the regular curriculum.

KUPMA emphasised the need for equitable policies to ensure fair treatment of private unaided colleges, aligning them with government and aided institutions. The petition was submitted in the presence of Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker UT Khader. Bangarappa assured the forum that the demands will be considered within a time frame and appropriate action will be taken.

The meeting was attended by key education officials, including Principal Secretary Rashmi V Mahesh and PU Education Director Sindhu B Rupesh.