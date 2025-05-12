Make Bengaluru's SJ Park rainwater harvesting zone: Traders

BENGALURU: As water from KG Road gushes down and floods SJP Road during every spell of rain, residents and traders in the area are proposing to civic authorities to transform the unused Silver Jubilee Park (SJ Park) into a ‘rainwater harvesting zone’. The locked BBMP park, which has become a dumping ground and hotspot for illegal activities, could instead be utilised to harvest rainwater, they say.

With the locality struggling for clean water and storm water going waste, locals believe building percolation chambers in the park can help recharge the water table and bring relief, as currently both rainwater and open space are being wasted.

Residents and shopkeepers told TNIE the area has long struggled with water shortage, and the ongoing white-topping work on SJP Road has only made the situation worse, often disrupting water supply. Now, with the rainy season around the corner, frequent downpours lead to rainwater from nearby KG Road to flow into SJP Road, flooding the road and overwhelming the drainage system. With the BBMP park in the area currently not being utilised by the public, locals feel that transforming it into a green, sustainable space could help address both the local water crisis and flood situation.