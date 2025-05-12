Make Bengaluru's SJ Park rainwater harvesting zone: Traders

BENGALURU: As water from KG Road gushes down and floods SJP Road during every spell of rain, residents and traders in the area are proposing to civic authorities to transform the unused Silver Jubilee Park (SJ Park) into a ‘rainwater harvesting zone’. The locked BBMP park, which has become a dumping ground and hotspot for illegal activities, could instead be utilised to harvest rainwater, they say.
With the locality struggling for clean water and storm water going waste, locals believe building percolation chambers in the park can help recharge the water table and bring relief, as currently both rainwater and open space are being wasted.
Residents and shopkeepers told TNIE the area has long struggled with water shortage, and the ongoing white-topping work on SJP Road has only made the situation worse, often disrupting water supply. Now, with the rainy season around the corner, frequent downpours lead to rainwater from nearby KG Road to flow into SJP Road, flooding the road and overwhelming the drainage system. With the BBMP park in the area currently not being utilised by the public, locals feel that transforming it into a green, sustainable space could help address both the local water crisis and flood situation.
Rahul Goyal, a shopkeeper in the area, said space is being wasted both in terms of land and water. “Rainwater from KG Road flows down to SJP Road, but instead of going waste in drains, it could be better utilised to recharge the water table. The civic authorities can build percolation chambers in the park, capturing runoff rainwater and allowing it to filter into the ground,” he said.
Shopkeepers said the stretch sees high footfall because of the number of shops here, and even a short spell of rain is enough to flood the road. “Water from KG Road clogs the drains and slows down traffic. It inconveniences the public, affects business. If water could be diverted properly, it would ease pressure during the monsoon,” shop owner Manoj Sindwani said.
A few businessmen also suggested a dual-purpose solution. “A section of the park can be converted into a parking bay. A well-marked, paved surface with organised slots for two-wheelers would ease parking chaos on this stretch. The rest of the park can be used for rainwater harvesting, which the area needs,” Mohammed Saif, owner of an automobile shop, suggested.