2.5 lakh girls to benefit from Azim Premji scholarship

BENGALURU: The Azim Premji Foundation has launched a scholarship programme to support up to 2.5 lakh girls pursuing higher education in 18 states, including Karnataka.

The scholarship provides Rs 30,000 annually for the duration of a degree or diploma programme to girls who have completed their Class 12 education in government schools and have secured admission in recognised higher education institutions. The amount will be credited in two instalments directly to the students’ bank accounts.

The application process for the 2025-26 cycle will begin in September. The programme, which was piloted in 2024-25 in a few districts of MP, UP, Rajasthan, and Jharkhand, supported over 25,000 girls.

Anurag Behar, CEO of Azim Premji Foundation, said, “Despite the all-round progress India has made, girls continue to face societal and financial barriers in accessing education. We are making a significant commitment to support girls to pursue higher education...”