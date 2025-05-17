Driver arrested, danseuse’s stolen jewellery retrieved in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: City police arrested a 45-year-old cab driver from Tamil Nadu on Tuesday and recovered a bag containing diamond jewellery, a Rolex watch and other valuables worth around Rs 23 lakh, which he stole from the car of actor, choreographer and Bharatanatyam artiste Rukmini Vijayakumar here on Sunday.

Rukmini, 42, a resident of Koramangala, 4th Block, went to Cubbon Park in her car for a morning walk. She had left her bag containing jewellery and other valuables in the car, which she parked near the bus stop on Queen’s Road opposite Chinnaswamy Stadium.

She is said to have not locked her car doors. Raza Mohammed Mastan, the accused, who observed it from a distance, took away the bag containing valuables. The incident happened between 8 am and 10 am and Rukmini filed a complaint the same day. The accused was arrested from Mahalakshmi Layout and the valuables were recovered from his house. Rukmini is known for ‘Ananda Thandavam’, ‘Bhajarangi’, ‘Kochadaiyaan’, ‘Sita Ramam’.