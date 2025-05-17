Karnataka government publishes draft policy for health staff transfer

BENGALURU: The state government has published draft rules, proposing a new framework for transferring medical officers and other staff of the health department.

It has sought objections or suggestions, if any, from public/stakeholders within seven days of the notification’s publication. Objections or suggestions to the draft rules can be sent to the department’s principal secretary. Stricter guidelines have been formulated for transfer of medical officers and other staff of the department, especially to ensure that rural areas are adequately staffed.

The rules make it mandatory for all medical officers and staff, who have not worked in rural areas and are aged below 50, to be transferred there. This is to address the shortage of staff in government health centres and hospitals in rural areas.

Counselling sessions will be held for transfers. Priority for transfers will be decided on the basis of duration of service in different zones — Zone A (urban), Zone B (semi-urban), and rural areas. A weighted score will be given based on the number of years of service in each zone, with rural service earning the highest weight.

It include exemptions for medical officers or staff, who are pregnant, have children within one year, suffer from terminal illness, or are nearing retirement within two years. Similarly, those widowed or divorced with dependent children, or married to another government employee may be given priority. Transfers will take place in April and May every year. However, if the situation demands, transfers may be made anytime.