BBMP scurries to unclog the drains

BENGALURU: ADDITIONAL Chief Secretary and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Administrator Tushar Giri Nath has instructed the officials to complete the works undertaken under disaster management in the BBMP area quickly.

Addressing a meeting held at the office of the administrator of the central office of the corporation regarding various issues within the BBMP area, he said that a list of the works undertaken under disaster management in the city should be made and all those works should be completed quickly. In this regard, he instructed the Special Commissioner of the Planning Department to hold review meetings from time to time.

The corporation has a total length of 860 km of stormwater drain, out of which 173 km of raw drains are covered by RCC walls, and the officials are instructed to quickly complete the drain work and clean them.

“As there are 209 flood-affected areas identified in the city, the flood-affected areas in the respective zones should be inspected by the officials and the Zonal Commissioners should certify and submit reports for the flood-affected areas where permanent solutions have been found,” he said. He instructed to arrange pumps as a precautionary measure in the flood-affected areas where the problem needs to be solved and to take appropriate steps to find a permanent solution.

Due to rain and strong winds, trees and branches will be uprooted in the city, causing traffic congestion and accidents for citizens, causing many problems. Among these, tree-clearing teams should work actively during the monsoon season. He advised to immediately clear trees and branches falling on roads with high traffic, he stated.

Necessary steps should be taken in all zones to close potholes in the city. Potholes on important roads such as arterial and sub-arterial roads should be closed as soon as possible. He said that after closing the potholes, an unexpected visit will be made and an inspection will be conducted.