Fear of floods haunts Bengaluru slums as monsoon nears

BENGALURU: As monsoon clouds gather over Bengaluru, thousands of slum dwellers in the city live in fear of flooding. Many residents, especially those living in low-lying and flood-prone areas like Bakshi Garden off Goodshed Road, Narasimahaiah Colony near Mysuru Road Satellite Bus Stand, and Vinobha Nagar - all slums built over storm water drains - fear that rainwater will gush into their homes and damage their belongings, besides bringing health issues.

The Slum Mahila Sanghatane has raised alarm over poor preparedness in these vulnerable settlements. The organisation has demanded that the Disaster Management Act be fully implemented, including mitigation, preparedness, response and recovery. They suggested that temporary shelters be set up in government schools and community halls, besides health camps with access to clean water and essential medicines.

“We only receive help from Rotary Club and volunteers. BBMP has done nothing,” said Jhansi, a member of the Sanghatane. One of the main reasons cited for the recurring floods is the failure of the civic body to desilt stormwater drains -- a task supposed to be carried out annually.

Responding to the concerns, Karnataka Slum Development Board Commissioner Ashok DR said, “All engineers have been directed to closely monitor slums that are at risk of flooding, and take preventive action. Although slums do not come directly under our administration, we coordinate with local bodies to ensure timely response.”

He added that the Slum Board focuses on providing housing, toilets and drinking water.

In an endeavour to provide permanent shelter and relief from rain-related issues to slum dwellers, the Slum Board is constructing houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U), he said.