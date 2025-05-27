Bengaluru Metro makes U-turn on fee for using toilets at 12 stations after protests

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) rolled back its decision to impose a fee of Rs 2 and Rs 5 for using toilets at 12 Namma Metro stations on Tuesday following public outrage.

A BMRCL official said, "The charges for using the toilets in the metro stations will not be collected and they are open to public use free of cost."

BMRCL had handed over the management of toilets located in the unpaid areas (outside the ticketed zone) of 12 metro stations to Sulabh International. Under this arrangement, users were being charged Rs 2 for the urinal and Rs 5 for the toilet.

Following public backlash and commuter protests, the decision was reversed. BMRCL also cancelled its contract with Sulabh International, the non-profit organisation that had been tasked with managing these toilets.